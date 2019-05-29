The market now thinks the Fed will cut rates twice by late January

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.Marketsread more
The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.Marketsread more
Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."Politicsread more
Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.Market Insiderread more
A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.Retailread more
The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.Marketsread more
Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....Technologyread more
"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.Politicsread more
The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...Politicsread more
The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.Trading Nationread more
Markets now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice by late January as economic signs continue to weaken and Wall Street stumbles through another rough patch.
Futures trading indicated a 63% chance of a September cut and a 62% probability of another easing by late January, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.
The market-implied funds rate is 2.1% by the end of 2019, compared with the current target range of 2.25% to 2.5% for the Fed's benchmark.
Anticipation for a rate hike comes just a week after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting earlier this month indicated that members had a strong level of confidence in the economy, with members saying they were even marking up their GDP estimates for the full year. The meeting summary said no moves would be coming "for some time."
However, a number of indicators have changed since then, and government bond yields are pointing to an economic slowdown. The benchmark 10-year Treasury traded around 2.21% at midday Wednesday, a level it has not seen since September 2017 and, importantly, below the fed funds rate that banks charge each other for overnight lending.
Several points in the bond curve have seen inversions, where shorter-dated debt is yielding higher than securities farther out on the curve, a development that historically has been a reliable recession indicator over the ensuing 12 months. One key relationship, between the three-month bill and 10-year note, is now inverted by 14 basis points.
Should the Fed decide to lower rates, it would be consistent in one way with its history.
Since 1983, the average length from the last rate hike to the next rate cut has been seven months. The most recent tightening came in December, so a move in the other direction for September would be a lag time of 10 months. In their March projections, Fed officials indicated no action for rates this year, and multiple policymakers have said they are comfortable with a "patient" approach.
However, that can always change.
"History is on the side of the financial markets versus policymakers' official projections," Joseph LaVorgna, chief Americans economist for Natixis, said in a note Wednesday.
The FOMC next meets June 18-19. Markets expect just a 13% chance of a rate cut then, though the number has moved sharply higher over the past week.