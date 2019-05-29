The market now thinks the Fed will cut rates twice by late January

Markets now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice by late January as economic signs continue to weaken and Wall Street stumbles through another rough patch.

Futures trading indicated a 63% chance of a September cut and a 62% probability of another easing by late January, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The market-implied funds rate is 2.1% by the end of 2019, compared with the current target range of 2.25% to 2.5% for the Fed's benchmark.

Anticipation for a rate hike comes just a week after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting earlier this month indicated that members had a strong level of confidence in the economy, with members saying they were even marking up their GDP estimates for the full year. The meeting summary said no moves would be coming "for some time."