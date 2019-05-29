Tusk says Brexit served as 'vaccine' against euroskeptic EU vote

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...Technologyread more
Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the ECB warned.Europe Economy
Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...China Economy
China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.Markets
The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.US Economy
Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.World Economy
The secretive annual talk fest starts Thursday in Switzerland and runs through Sunday.World Politics
Malaysia's stock benchmark, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, has lost around 5% so far this year — one of the worst-performing Asian emerging markets.Asia Markets
The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.Retail
Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economy
AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.Options Action
Britain's Brexit paralysis served as a "vaccine" against the euroskeptic vote in the European Union's parliamentary elections, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
Euroskeptic parties gained in the bloc-wide election last week, but less than expected and pro-EU liberal and green parties have also gained at the expense of the fragmenting centre, according to the latest preliminary results.
Pro-EU parties will still have a majority in the new EU assembly and the bloc told London on Tuesday it would not renegotiate the UK withdrawal agreement that the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May had agreed with the EU but then failed to ratify at home.
"I have no doubt that one of the reasons why people on the continent voted for a pro-European majority is also Brexit," Tusk told a news conference after chairing a summit of all 28 EU leaders to pick five names for the bloc's top jobs that are up for grabs after the bloc-wide election.
"As European see what Brexit means in practice, they also draw conclusions. Brexit has been a vaccine against anti-EU propaganda and fake news."
Britain's political crisis and social divisions around Brexit have only deepened since Britons voted to leave the EU nearly three years ago.
How, when and even whether Britain would leave the bloc is uncertain, a political conundrum that has eclipsed May, who is due step down next month. A new Conservative prime minister might want a much more decisive break with the EU.