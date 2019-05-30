CDC warns US could lose measles elimination status if outbreak continues

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
The U.S. could lose its measles elimination status as outbreaks in New York City and Rockland County, New York, push the total number of confirmed cases so far this year near 1,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has confirmed 971 cases during the first five months of this year. It's the highest number since 1994 and risks undoing progress made since U.S. health officials said the disease was eradicated here in 2000.
Before the measles vaccine was invented in the early 1960s, the disease infected an estimated 3 million to 4 million people each year, hospitalizing 48,000 people and killing between 400 and 500 patients, the CDC said.
The World Health Organization reported a 300% increase in cases around the world in the first three months of this year, compared with the same time last year.
The CDC urged parents to get their children vaccinated. The agency said availability and widespread use of the vaccine and a strong public health infrastructure to detect and contain the virus has made its eradication possible.
"Measles is preventable and the way to end this outbreak is to ensure that all children and adults who can get vaccinated, do get vaccinated. Again, I want to reassure parents that vaccines are safe, they do not cause autism. The greater danger is the disease that vaccination prevents," CDC Director Robert Redfield, M.D. said in a statement.
Despite being commonly known for the rash the measles virus gives those who are infected, other symptoms include fevers and runny noses, and could even lead to complications including pneumonia, swelling of the brain and, in extreme cases, death.