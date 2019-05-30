China makes next move in trade war, reportedly halting US soy purchases

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach believes the recent slump in long-term U.S. government debt yields will likely pause.Marketsread more
The second reading on first-quarter gross domestic product had been expected to ease to 3% from the 3.2% preliminary reading.Economyread more
China has halted purchases of American soybeans in another chess move in the escalated trade war with the U.S., according to a Bloomberg News report.Marketsread more
Health care still faces a big problem: the inability to share health data. But tech companies motivated to fix it, says Paul Markovich.Technologyread more
The merger talks between the two are expected to begin in mid-June, though discussions could begin even sooner, the sources told CNBC.The Faber Reportread more
The alert from Moody's Investors Services comes as worries mount over a looming economic downturn.Marketsread more
Home shoppers signed 1.5% fewer contracts to buy existing homes in April compared with March, according to the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index....Real Estateread more
The FDA is taking its first big step toward deciding whether companies can add CBD to food, beverages and dietary supplements.Health and Scienceread more
Whether it's the traffic, the taxes or the snowstorms, more New Jersey residents have had it with the Garden State. Not only did New Jersey experience an outbound flight in...Personal Financeread more
Boeing 737 Max planes are grounded worldwide after the two crashes since October killed a total of 346 people.Airlinesread more
"I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way shape or form," Trump tells reporters. "He killed health care. I was never a fan, but I would never do anything like that."Politicsread more
China has halted purchases of American soybeans in another chess move in the escalated trade war with the U.S., according to a Bloomberg report.
Chinese buyers have stopped ordering and don't expect to resume the purchases due to the disagreement on trade between the world's two largest economies, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter. They also said China currently has no plans to cancel previous orders.
U.S. soybean farmers have taken a hard hit from the trade tensions as the value of soybean exports to China fell 74% to $3.1 billion in 2018 from about $12.2 billion the previous year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Trump administration last week announced a $16 billion trade aid program for American farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs. Soybean futures tanked to the lowest since 2009 on May 13 as the trade war heated up.
The latest move from China followed a slew of tit-for-tat tactics between the two countries. China has threatened to cut off rare earth mineral supply to the U.S., a crucial material in the tech supply chain, after President Donald Trump blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The U.S. Defense Department is now looking to reduce the country's reliance on Chinese rare earth materials.
Both sides slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods earlier this month. The tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the higher duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products will kick in on June 1.
The stock market has been in turmoil amid the intensifying trade tensions as major U.S. indices are all on pace to post their first negative month of 2019. The S&P 500 is down 5.5% in May, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost about 1,300 points this month.
