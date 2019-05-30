One of Amazon's biggest bulls explains four risks that could cause the 'demise' of the company

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Politicsread more

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Technologyread more

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Marketsread more

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Politicsread more

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

Retailread more

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

Marketsread more

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Technologyread more

Jim Cramer's checklist for picking stocks in a volatile market

"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.

Market Insiderread more

Amazon is interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint,...

Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...

Technologyread more

Canopy CEO: Preparing for the next cannabis breakthrough in 24...

"That's just enough time to use all of our IP and brands to really get ahead," Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton says about its acquisition of Acreage.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Tech

One of Amazon's biggest bulls explains four risks that could cause the 'demise' of the company

Eugene Kim@eugenekim222
Key Points
  • D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte wrote in a note Thursday that he is closely monitoring four warning signs that could potentially result in the "demise of Amazon."
  • The four risk factors are the law of large numbers, succession plans, competition, and regulation.
  • Forte still reiterated a "buy" rating and kept his price target on Amazon.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Wall Street loves Amazon, and investors have bumped its stock up another 20% this year.

But one of its most bullish analysts warns there are several looming risk factors facing the company now.

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has one of the highest target prices for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely monitoring four warning signs that could potentially result in the "demise of Amazon."

While Forte reiterated a "buy" rating for Amazon, and kept his price target unchanged, he wrote that the following four risk factors could negatively affect Amazon's future performance:

  • The law of large numbers: Amazon has become so big that it would become harder to impress investors with rapid growth rates. For example, Amazon needs a whopping $2.3 billion of additional sales just to generate 1% growth, based on last year's total revenue of $232 billion, Forte noted. As a result, Forte expects Amazon's sales to increase at a 15.5% compound growth rate, down from the previous three years' 29.6% compound growth rate.
  • Succession: What's going to happen when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos decides to step down? It could lead to "significant succession risk," Forte notes, as the move to the next CEO could slow the overall business. At the same time, Forte notes that Amazon is well-prepared for the change, with a deep bench of executives who could potentially take the helm once Bezos leaves. Bezos, now 55, hasn't said much about his succession plan. For reference, Bill Gates was 45 when he left resigned as Microsoft CEO, while Starbucks' Howard Schultz and Walmart's Sam Walton both had much longer careers.
  • Competition: Amazon will face intensifying competition in the its core e-commerce space, as most of the weaker players have already vanished. That means, in order to sustain its growth rate, Amazon will have to enter new, large markets, where more competition awaits, Forte writes. Two of the most challenging areas for Amazon going forward are apparel and grocery, Forte notes, as the company's has struggled to see much growth in either area. He believes Amazon needs more than just advanced technology to win categories like women's fashion, while noting the Whole Foods acquisition hasn't really moved the needle in winning share in the grocery category.
  • Regulation: Forte notes that the U.S. government could "stop Amazon in its tracks" if it steps up antitrust or other regulatory scrutiny of the company. While Amazon's low price offerings could make an antitrust case challenging to pursue, Forte says the company's huge market influence could draw additional regulatory pressure, both in the U.S. and overseas. He wrote the potential for antitrust and regulation across the globe could "negatively impact Amazon's operating results and stunt its future growth."

Forte concludes that he still believes in the company, but is keeping a close watch for warning signs. 

"As much as we hold Founder, Chairman, CEO, and President Jeff Bezos in the highest regard and as we are optimistic on the company's ability to sustain an elevated growth rate by further penetrating existing markets and entering new ones, and, therefore, a premium multiple for years to come, we are closely monitoring the company and stock for warning signs that could result in the demise of AMZN."

WATCH: Analyst explains why he says Amazon's stock will hit $3,000 in a few years

VIDEO3:4003:40
An analyst explains why he says Amazon's stock will hit $3,000 in a few years
Squawk Box