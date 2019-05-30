Zuckerberg dodges shareholder's question about whether he'd give up his power at Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday dodged shareholder questions about his willingness to step down as Facebook CEO or chairman.

"A lot of the conversation, the comments and the proposals this morning have been about power, voting power, holding the chair and CEO role. Can you respond directly to the question of whether you would be willing to cede some of that power?" a shareholder asked Zuckerberg during the Facebook annual shareholder meeting.

Zuckerberg, who has majority voting control over Facebook's shares, addressed the question with a four-minute answer calling for government regulation to determine what speech is allowed on Facebook's service. He also touched on an effort by Facebook to allow the French government to study how its content practices and systems work. And he closed by discussing a forthcoming independent content oversight board that will have power to determine what content is and is not allowed on the social network.