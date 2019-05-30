Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk reveals the investment secret that made him millions

Gary Vaynerchuk says he "spends very little time looking backward." That's because the serial entrepreneur and investor lives his life inspiring millions around the world to work hard, create value, live a better life and find happiness.

While Vaynerchuk, whose net worth is estimated at around $160 million, lives by this philosophy every day — he is the CEO and co-founder of global digital advertising agency VaynerMedia, four-time New York Times bestselling author, "DailyVee" vlog host and partner of a venture capital fund called VaynerRSE — he also has an eye for great ideas: An early investor in Twitter, Tumblr, Uber and Snap, his VaynerRSE investment portfolio currently lists near 80 companies, including international digital wallet and exchange Coinbase and monthly cosmetics subscription service Birchbox.

His tried-and-true method? Invest in something you like and understand — and be patient, he says. "Investing plays out if you're not thinking this way: 'OK, I'm going to put in $3,000, but in three years when I buy a house, its going to be $9,000 or $6,000 and I'm gonna strike.' You're just so vulnerable to macro things that have nothing to do with even the health of that actual business." Think geopolitical tensions or natural disasters that could disrupt single sectors.