How Best Buy came back from the brink of death and took on Amazon

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Best Buy has dodged death, but for how long?
In April, the company handed over the CEO job to CFO Corie Barry. Her predecessor, Hubert Joly, had engineered a turnaround that surprised Wall Street and inspired other struggling retailers.
The once-embattled electronics retailing giant said it expects to grow same-store sales in 2019, despite headwinds from tariffs and concerns over consumer spending. It's up to Barry to make good on that promise.
For years, Best Buy had watched customers walk its floors and test out products they would then buy online for lower prices, often from Amazon. The retailer figured it could offer service and convenience that its online competition could not, and moves to work closely with vendors and train employees drew shoppers back into stores again.
"I think the company has done a great job over the past several years of transitioning from an Amazon showroom to an Amazon competitor," said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman.
Barry is a company insider who is well liked on Wall Street and is known as a key player behind Best Buy's strategic turnaround.
"She has quickly established herself as one of the strongest executives in the retail sector," said UBS analyst Michael Lasser.
But Amazon is venturing further into bricks-and-mortar retail as well, such as through its acquisition of grocer Whole Foods. In the short term, a long list of tariffs could hit Best Buy harder than other retailers, since so much of its inventory is consumer electronics manufactured in Asia.
"The next couple of quarters do have some uncertainty," Lasser said.