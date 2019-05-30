The 10 best cities for career opportunities don't include New York or Los Angeles

Finding a city that suits your needs professionally and personally can be difficult. Not only do you want a location that's brimming with employment opportunities, but you also want a place with manageable housing costs.

Personal finance company SmartAsset created a list of the top 10 cities for career opportunities in 2019 — and neither New York nor Los Angeles make the cut.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau's most recent five-year American Community Survey, SmartAsset found that a lot of smaller cities with employment growth and a relatively low cost of living presented the best opportunities for people to start and build their career.

After examining the unemployment rate, annual employment growth, median income, early-to-late career income growth potential and average yearly housing costs for rent and mortgage, Provo, Utah proved to be the top place for career opportunities in 2019. Though Provo's median annual income, $34,920, isn't that high, the average cost of living in the city is fourth from the lowest on the list, at $10,320, and the unemployment rate is at a low 2.8%.

Take a look to see what other cities round out the top 10 list of best places for career opportunities, according to SmartAsset: