White House is expected to kickstart USMCA trade deal approval process this week

The Trump administration is expected to kickstart the process of approving updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the week, sources told CNBC.
The White House could submit a draft so-called Statement of Administrative Action as soon as Thursday, which would allow it to send the trade deal to Congress within 30 days. President Donald Trump wants to quickly follow through on his pledge to overhaul trade relations with Canada and Mexico, but Congress still stands in the way of ratifying the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.
The administration has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the trade deal despite lingering concerns about the deal within the Democratic-held House. The speaker previously urged U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer not to take the formal step to advance the agreement until lawmakers had more time to iron out concerns with the White House, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the possibility of Trump making the move Thursday.
The White House's decision to move forward more quickly than Democrats asked follows a tense meeting between the president and Democratic congressional leaders last week. Trump told Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he would not negotiate with them on legislation while House committees investigate him.
Democrats have raised several concerns about the agreement, including enforcement of labor and environmental protections and the deal's potential effect on drug prices.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.