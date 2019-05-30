Turkish lira jumps after Trump-Erdogan call raises hopes of a thaw

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, during the NATO Summit last July.

Turkey's lira jumped nearly 1.5% on Thursday on expectations that ties with Washington will improve, after the countries' leaders in a call set up a late June meeting and discussed Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

The lira stood at 5.9300 at 0925 GMT, firming some 1.4% from Wednesday's close of 6.0155. Earlier, it firmed as much as 5.9200, its strongest since April 25.

The currency had shed as much as 14% this year due in part to growing friction between the NATO allies and the risk that delivery of the Russian-made surface-to-air weapon would trigger U.S. sanctions. Washington says the S-400s would compromise its F-35 fighter jets.

During Wednesday's call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated to U.S. President Donald Trump a proposal to set up a working group to assess the impact of the S-400s. The two also agreed to meet on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Japan at the end of June.

The phone call sparked hopes that there may be a deal to remove the threat of sanctions on Turkey, said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.