Zuckerberg: Facebook is working on products you'll control with your voice

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Uber stock barely moves as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Technologyread more

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Marketsread more

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest ranking China hawks.

Politicsread more

White House is expected to kickstart USMCA trade deal approval...

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Politicsread more

Stocks rise slightly, but trade and economy worries persist

Stocks rose on Thursday, regaining some of the losses from the previous session, but the market's gains were kept in check as worries over the global economy and trade...

Marketsread more

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

Marketsread more

Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.

Marketsread more

An inflation reading on Friday could determine how May ends for...

Inflation data is a wild card for the markets Friday, as traders watch to see if the economy is trapped in a period of sluggish price increases.

Market Insiderread more

Bitcoin emerges as the big winner this month in financial markets

Bitcoin is closing out the month near $9,000 -- a more than 68% rally from May 1.

Bitcoinread more

Salesforce bans some gun sellers from using its software

The new Salesforce policy will apply to new customers, as well as existing customers when their contracts are up for renewal, and will apply to companies that sell automatic,...

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg: Facebook is working on products you'll control with...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company is working on a number of projects that could benefit from an AI voice assistant.

Technologyread more

CDC warns US could lose measles elimination status if outbreak...

The total number of confirmed cases this year is nearing 1,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Zuckerberg: Facebook is working on products you'll control with your voice

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company is working on a number of projects that could benefit from an AI voice assistant.
  • Zuckerberg made his comments at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019.
Stephen Lam | Reuters

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company is working on a number of different projects that could benefit from having an AI voice assistant.

"I imagine there are going to be more products that we build where voice is going to be an important interface over the coming years," Zuckerberg said, speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting. "We're working on a lot of different things around this."

The question comes after an April CNBC report that said Facebook was building a voice assistant to rival the likes of Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and the Google Voice Assistant. Facebook confirmed the report.

Facebook already sells two Portal video chat devices that make use of the Amazon Alexa assistant. Facebook is the only major tech company that doesn't have its own voice assistant. It did have an assistant called M that launched in 2015 and used human helpers to perform requests from users, but Facebook shut the project down in early 2018.

Now it sounds like Facebook is working on products that use a new AI assistant that responds to voice.

"You can look at where the product roadmap is likely to go on this and see why this would be a very useful and an important way where people are going to want to interact with more technology that way," Zuckerberg said.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original