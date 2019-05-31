Grover Norquist urges Trump to get rid of trade tariffs, calling them taxes on US consumers

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...
Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist called Friday on President Donald Trump to help out consumers by removing the various tariffs imposed by the U.S.
"Tariffs are taxes," said the founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform. "They're taxes on American consumers and producers who use imported products. We need to get those tariffs down as quickly as we can."
Trump announced Thursday evening a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, beginning June 10, if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S.
The president's latest threat comes on the heels of the White House announcing earlier this month tariff rate increases on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.
"The sooner we can come to an agreement, the more certainty we have, and we can get those taxes off the American consumer," Norquist said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."
Norquist has been a vocal critic of trade wars in the past. In a March 2018 interview on CNBC, at a time when Trump was using steel and aluminum tariffs as leverage, Norquist said: "This can get carried away. This is a war of choice like Iraq. Trade wars are wars of choice [that] you didn't have to do."
However, Norquist, a powerful force in conservative politics, is not entirely critical of Trump. When it comes to the president's corporate tax cut, he pointed to the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan did not get credit for boosting growth with lower taxes.
The U.S. is facing a similar situation now, Norquist told CNBC on Friday. "People know unemployment is down, wages are up, new jobs are being created. Reality trumps all of the rhetoric we're getting."
Norquist's group is known for pushing legislators and political candidates to sign its Taxpayer Protection Pledge, a written promise to oppose any efforts to increase taxes on working Americans and U.S. businesses.