Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official data show

Trump says US will impose 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from...

The U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official...

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.

Dow set to drop more than 150 points after Trump slaps tariffs on...

U.S. futures fell Thursday evening stateside after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Asia stocks decline as investors await Chinese data; Japan's...

Stocks in Asia fell in early trade on Friday, and meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up.

White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

North Korea's Kim reportedly executes officials after failed...

North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

China Economy

Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official data show

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • China’s National Bureau of Statistics released official manufacturing PMI for the month of May, which fell to 49.4 from 50.1 in April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the indicator to drop to 49.9 in May.
  • For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
This photo taken on May 3, 2018 shows a worker cutting steel at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province. - China's surplus with the United States widened in April, underlining an imbalance between the economic titans as they struggle to reach an agreement on averting a potentially damaging trade war. (Photo by - / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
- | AFP | Getty Images

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May came in at 49.4, lower than the 49.9 economists polled by Reuters had forecast. April's reading was 50.1.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

The PMI is a survey of businesses about the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.

For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. A separate survey, the Caixin indicator has a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI is due on June 3.

CNBC's Yen Nee Lee Reuters contributed to this report.