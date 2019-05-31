Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official data show

The U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday night.Traderead more
China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May came in at 49.4, lower than the 49.9 economists polled by Reuters had forecast. April's reading was 50.1.
PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.
The PMI is a survey of businesses about the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.
For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. A separate survey, the Caixin indicator has a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.
The Caixin manufacturing PMI is due on June 3.
CNBC's Yen Nee Lee Reuters contributed to this report.