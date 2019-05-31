Cramer's lightning round: Aramark is in the 'penalty box'

Aramark Holdings: "Did not like that last quarter. They're in the penalty box. We're gonna skip that one."

California Resources: "Stay away. It's a fossil fuel company that we don't like. We're recommending very few of those."

Medifast: Sell it. "No. Planet Fitness, my friend. "

Annaly Capital Management: "No. All they do is they issue stock all the time. They're not even doing well." Sell.

Twilio: "Oh my God ... We bought some for the charitable trust." Buy.

Mongodb: "Open-sourced database software is the bomb. This stock won't quit. What a good company."

Marathon Petroleum: "Can you believe how low that stock — it's one of the reasons why I was so afraid to be able to recommend. It yields more than 4%, it's the best run in the industry and nobody cares. Nobody cares at all. And that's what's happened to the oil stocks."