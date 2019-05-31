Cramer's lightning round: Aramark is in the 'penalty box'

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.Politicsread more
Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.Marketsread more
Authorities identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. They did not release his name.U.S. Newsread more
"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Elon Musk's reusable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.Technologyread more
Aramark Holdings: "Did not like that last quarter. They're in the penalty box. We're gonna skip that one."
California Resources: "Stay away. It's a fossil fuel company that we don't like. We're recommending very few of those."
Medifast: Sell it. "No. Planet Fitness, my friend. "
Annaly Capital Management: "No. All they do is they issue stock all the time. They're not even doing well." Sell.
Twilio: "Oh my God ... We bought some for the charitable trust." Buy.
Mongodb: "Open-sourced database software is the bomb. This stock won't quit. What a good company."
Marathon Petroleum: "Can you believe how low that stock — it's one of the reasons why I was so afraid to be able to recommend. It yields more than 4%, it's the best run in the industry and nobody cares. Nobody cares at all. And that's what's happened to the oil stocks."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Twilio.
