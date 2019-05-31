This doctor is recruiting an army of medical experts to drown out fake health news on Instagram and Twitter

Every few days, he'll share a selfie or a photo of himself in scrubs along with captions about the latest research or insights from conferences he attends, or advice to patients trying to sort our real information from rumors. He's also active on Twitter , Microsoft 's LinkedIn and Facebook (which owns Instagram).

Chiang is a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist with a side passion for social media. On Instagram , where he refers to himself as a "GI Doctor," he has 20,000 followers, making him one of the most influential docs aside from TV personalities, plastic surgeons and New York's so-called "most eligible bachelor," Dr. Mike.

The antidote to fake health news? According to Austin Chiang, the first chief medical social media officer at a top hospital, it's to drown out untrustworthy content with tweets, pics and posts from medical experts that the average American can relate to.

But Chiang recognizes that his following pales in comparison to accounts like "Medical Medium," where two million people tune in to the musings of a psychic, who raves about vegetables that will cure diseases ranging from depression to diabetes. (Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has written about the account's creator glowingly.) Or on Pinterest and Facebook, where anti-vaccination content has been far more prominent than legitimate public health information. Meanwhile, on e-commerce sites like Amazon and eBay, vendors have hawked unproven and dangerous health "cures, " including an industrial-strength bleach that is billed as eliminating autism in children.

"This is the biggest crisis we have right now in health care," said Chiang. "Everyone should be out there, but I realize I'm one of the few."

According to Chiang, doctors have historically been reluctant to build a following on social media for a variety of reasons. They view it as a waste of time, they don't know how, or they fear they might say the wrong thing and get in trouble with an employer. Others prefer to spend their time communicating with their peers via academic journals.

But as Chiang points out, most consumers do not pore over the latest scientific literature. So health professionals need to take the time to start connecting with them where they do spend their time — and that's on Facebook and Instagram.

So he's working to recruit an army of physicians, nurses, patient advocates, and other health professionals to get online. He's primarily starting on his home turf at Jefferson Health, and with other doctors in his specialty. He was appointed to his "new and unique role" in the summer of 2018, which he got after a series of conversations with the health system's CEO Stephen Klasko.

Klasko is a physician and avid social media user himself, with both professional and personal accounts. He's also a notorious straight-talker in the industry who openly discusses some of the more broken aspects of the heath-care system online and at conferences, including things like the inflated costs and the flaws of medical education.