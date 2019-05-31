Want successful kids? Esther Wojcicki, mom of two Silicon Valley CEOs, says let them fail

Esther Wojcicki knows what it takes to raise successful children.

Two of her daughters are powerful players in Silicon Valley: Susan Wojcicki is CEO of Google's YouTube and Anne Wojcicki is co-founder and CEO of DNA testing company 23andMe. Her daughter, Janet Wojcicki, is a professor of pediatrics at the University of California at San Francisco.

So what's her secret?

For one, you need to let your kids fail, she told CNBC.

"When you're playing a sport, of course, you fail sometimes. You aren't as good as you wish you would be. If you take a course and you don't do so well, it's OK," said Wojcicki, author of the new book, "How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons for Radical Results."

"Maybe you want to do it again or take the exercise again, or do whatever it is, but it's OK not to like everything," she added.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't help your children if they are struggling. The trick is to do it wisely, Wojcicki said in a recent interview with "Power Lunch." "They need to come to you and ask for help," she explained, saying that it's something she uses in her classroom at Palo Alto High School in California, where she she teaches journalism.

"My general response to all kids in class when they ask for help is like, 'Well, did you try to do it yourself?''" she said, urging them to perhaps to seek help online or to talk to a friend. "'Let's see whether you can't figure it out without my intervention.'"