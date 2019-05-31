Here's where investors can hide out and areas they should avoid as trade tensions intensify

According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...Marketsread more
Stocks pulled back sharply in May, battered by trade and economic fears. However, drops like this one are more common than people think.Marketsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...Politicsread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others...U.S. Newsread more
Evaluating the price-to-earnings ratio is a deeply ingrained practice for investors. But it isn't a metric that delivers positive results.Investingread more
It's time for Western leaders to abandon their wait-and-see attitude toward the evolution of Chinese-Russian relations and work out common strategies now to respond to this...Politicsread more
Stocks posted their first negative month of the year as trade angst deepened, and it doesn't get easier from here since the U.S. toughened its stance on more trading partners. Now is a good time for investors to find the trade-proof areas to hide out and tariff-ridden companies to avoid.
Not only did investors grapple with more back and forth trade threats between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump's latest vow to slap tariffs on all Mexican imports also fueled investor anxiety. The surprise move also undermined the chance of a trade resolution with China.
In such a turmoil, investor could add consumer staples and utilities as defense while staying away from companies with explicit sales exposure to China, according to Wall Street analysts.
"Our favorite ways to add defensive exposure remain Consumer Staples and Utilities. For both, China tariff/trade war risks are lower than other sectors, valuations have looked more reasonable than other defensive sectors," said Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC, in a note on Wednesday. "Staples has also already been deeply out of favor."
Consumer staples and utilities are two traditional trade-insulated sectors as they are domestically focused and non-cyclical. Both sectors in the S&P 500 outperformed in May when the trade battle heated up, with utilities losing just 1.5% and consumer staples down 3.4%. The S&P 500 was down 6.3% during the same period.
Companies with high revenue exposure in China could take a much bigger hit from the trade war and should be avoided analysts said. These firms are concentrated in technology sector, especially chipmakers, according to Goldman Sachs.
Semiconductors Qualcomm, Broadcom, Qorvo and Micron Technologies are among the companies with the highest sales in China, Goldman Sachs said. Qualcomm, Broadcom and Micron are all down more than 20% this month. Their sell-off deepened after President Trump's executive order to halt Huawei's ability to purchase American-made chips. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF fell more than 14% in May.
RBC said industries that are "very negative" due to their margin sensitivity to the China tariff include chemicals, coatings, department stores and railroads. The bank listed Whirlpool, American Eagle Outfitters, Urban Outfitters and Best Buy among the stocks most at risk based on a survey of RBC's analysts.
The bank expects the S&P 500 to bounce back to 2,950 by year-end as dip-buying comes in full force, but the recent pullback is nowhere near done.
"We continue to think that the S&P 500 could trade as low as 2750 over the summer or even 2650," Calvasina said. "Institutional investor sentiment had gotten close to euphoria and that the US stock market was vulnerable to bad news again. Positioning has pulled back slightly in recent weeks, but remains extremely elevated. This tells us the unwind isn't done yet."