J&J ordered to pay $300 million in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products, the company confirmed Friday.
A New York state jury earlier this month awarded $25 million to the woman and her husband in compensatory damages.
J&J faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits. The consumer products company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, denies allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.
"This trial suffered significant legal and evidentiary errors which Johnson & Johnson believes will warrant a reversal on appeal," J&J said in a statement to CNBC. "Decades of tests by independent experts and academic institutions repeatedly confirm that Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer."
J&J relaunched its iconic namesake baby product line last summer to reverse a decline in J&J's baby care unit. While trusted for decades, the 124-year-old brand had fallen out of touch with consumers, namely millennial moms, who opted instead for cleaner, natural products from trendy upstart brands.
This is breaking news.