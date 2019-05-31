J&J ordered to pay $300 million in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal

Skip Navigation
Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

J&J ordered to pay $300 million in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products, the company confirmed Friday.

A New York state jury earlier this month awarded $25 million to the woman and her husband in compensatory damages.

J&J faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits. The consumer products company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, denies allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

"This trial suffered significant legal and evidentiary errors which Johnson & Johnson believes will warrant a reversal on appeal," J&J said in a statement to CNBC. "Decades of tests by independent experts and academic institutions repeatedly confirm that Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer."

J&J relaunched its iconic namesake baby product line last summer to reverse a decline in J&J's baby care unit. While trusted for decades, the 124-year-old brand had fallen out of touch with consumers, namely millennial moms, who opted instead for cleaner, natural products from trendy upstart brands.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.