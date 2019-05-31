Not knowing your worth could result in settling for less. Find out how much you know now

When it comes to negotiating a salary or increasing your earnings, very few Americans are aware of their own power. Not knowing your worth could result in settling for less than you deserve. Being ignorant of tax laws could sabotage your income. And not knowing when to leave your current role could ruin your chances of leaping into a much higher pay category.

Take this short quiz to see how much you know about increasing your income. Arming yourself with the know-how to secure a higher salary will pay off big time and keep you in the driver's seat.