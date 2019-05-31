Retail tycoon Philip Green charged with assault after pilates teacher alleges inappropriate touching

Skip Navigation
Dow drops more than 350 points after Trump threatens new tariffs...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Tesla

Elon Musk's re-usable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose.

SpaceX valuation now $33.3 billion as investors look to satellite...

Elon Musk's second-most famous business may soon top his first.

Retail tycoon Philip Green charged with assault after pilates teacher alleges inappropriate touching

  • The British retail tycoon Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in the United States after an Arizona pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly touching her inappropriately.
  • Green is accused of spanking the instructor and grabbing her buttocks at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018.
  • A spokesman for Green had denied the allegations when they became public earlier this year.
Sir Philip Green attends the TopShop Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 17, 2017.
Mary Turner | Reuters

The British retail tycoon Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in the United States after an Arizona pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly touching her inappropriately, Britain's Press Association reported on Friday.

The billionaire chairman of Arcadia Group, Green is accused of spanking the instructor and grabbing her buttocks at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office, the PA reported.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, the PA reported, citing Lauren Deakin, a deputy in the prosecutor's office. Pima County court records posted online showed Green was due to appear for an arraignment hearing for the four charges on June 19, but the full criminal complaint was not immediately available.

A spokesman for Green had denied the allegations when they became public earlier this year. Arcadia and a spokesman for Green did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. A spokeswoman for the country attorney's office did not respond to requests for confirmation.

Green's group operates some of the best known clothing store chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

The company said this month it planned to close 23 of its 566 stores in the British Isles as it loses customers to online competitors.

  • Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to Sears' former Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert, lambasting him for efforts to avoid repaying Sears for $43 million in severance to the retailer's workers.
  • Lampert bought Sears out of bankruptcy last year through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments, and promised as part the deal the affiliate would reimburse Sears for the severance costs.
  • Those payments are now in question as Lampert alleges Sears has fallen short in what it owes him, wiping out his obligations.
  • A spokesperson for Transform told CNBC that severance owed has already been paid to the workers.