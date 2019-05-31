Retail tycoon Philip Green charged with assault after pilates teacher alleges inappropriate touching

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.Marketsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.Politicsread more
Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...Retailread more
A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Elon Musk's re-usable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.Technologyread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump has identified several issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose.Politicsread more
The British retail tycoon Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in the United States after an Arizona pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly touching her inappropriately, Britain's Press Association reported on Friday.
The billionaire chairman of Arcadia Group, Green is accused of spanking the instructor and grabbing her buttocks at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office, the PA reported.
The charges carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, the PA reported, citing Lauren Deakin, a deputy in the prosecutor's office. Pima County court records posted online showed Green was due to appear for an arraignment hearing for the four charges on June 19, but the full criminal complaint was not immediately available.
A spokesman for Green had denied the allegations when they became public earlier this year. Arcadia and a spokesman for Green did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. A spokeswoman for the country attorney's office did not respond to requests for confirmation.
Green's group operates some of the best known clothing store chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.
The company said this month it planned to close 23 of its 566 stores in the British Isles as it loses customers to online competitors.