Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman in 2021 film

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Entertainment

Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman in 2021 film

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Warner Bros. told CNBC that Robert Pattinson was in negotiations to play Batman.
  • Matt Reeves will direct "The Batman," which is due out in theaters in 2021.
  • Pre-production on the film is expect to start this summer.
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh
FADEL SENNA | AFP | Getty Images

Twilight star Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to don Batman's iconic cowl, Warner Bros. confirmed to CNBC Friday.

Pattinson has long been expected to take on the mantle of billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, vigilante Batman, in director Matt Reeves' ( "War for the Planet of the Apes") upcoming standalone film "The Batman," which hits theaters on June 25, 2021.

Pre-production on the film is expect to start this summer.

Deadline was the first to report that Warner Bros. had approved Pattinson to play the title role. Variety has said a deal has been signed.

This will be the first standalone Batman film since Christopher Nolan's iconic Dark Knight Trilogy. The character had most recently appeared in Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe films "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League," and briefly in "Wonder Woman." Batman was played by Ben Affleck ("Argo") in those features.

Affleck decided to hang up the cape last year. He was also initially supposed to direct the 2021 standalone Batman film.