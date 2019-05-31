'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary shares the Sunday routine that sets him up for success all week

On weekdays, "Shark Tank" star and self-made multimillionaire Kevin O'Leary wakes up at 5 a.m. then rides his exercise bike and reads the day's financial news before heading off to work.

On Sundays, however, he switches things up a bit. He still wakes up at 5 and exercises, but instead of reading about the markets, he watches CBS's "Sunday Morning," which "takes my mind off business," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

"Then I watch at least two political shows, to just see which way the wind is blowing," he adds. "Politics matter. If you're an investor like me, you want to know which direction the country's going."

For the rest of the day, O'Leary indulges in his hobbies. "I want to do things that interest me, my hobbies, my watch collection, my wine business, " he says.