South Korea braces for African swine fever outbreak after North Korea case

South Korea readied on Friday to prevent an outbreak of African swine fever in its pig herd after the disease was found in North Korea, the latest Asian country to be hit by the virus' rapid spread.

The outbreak was confirmed at a farm in Jagang province in North Korea near the country's border with China on May 25, South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement. More than 20 hogs were culled and more than 70 pigs died from the virus, the ministry said.

The highly contagious disease, which is fatal to pigs but does not affect humans, has spread rapidly across China since it was first detected in the country last August and has also been reported in Vietnam. There is no vaccine against it.

The South Korean government held a meeting on Friday to discuss ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Measures will include stepping up disinfection near the border areas between the two Koreas, the ministry said.

"Although the outbreak occurred in Jagang near North Korea's border with China, there is a possibility that the virus could spread to the South and we plan to carry out extra disinfection measures," Oh Soon-min, director general of the agriculture ministry said at a press briefing.