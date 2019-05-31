As of today: an NYC commute without cash

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...Politicsread more
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...Politicsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.Health and Scienceread more
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.Autosread more
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.Marketsread more
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...Traderead more
Starting Friday, New York City commuters in a hurry will get a break as the U.S. takes a big step toward embracing contactless payments.
On May 31, some New York City subways and buses will enable riders to tap a contactless bank card or their mobile wallet at some turnstiles to pay fares, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs America's largest urban transportation network. That will likely accelerate the move away from cash in favor of credit, debit and mobile wallets, experts say.
More from Personal Finance:
More Americans say they don't carry cash
Digital wallets are safe, yet Americans remain wary
These moves can devastate your credit score
Initially, riders can tap to pay at subway stations along the 4/5/6 lines between the Grand Central-42nd Street station and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, and on all Staten Island buses. The new fare payment system, called OMNY, should be available on all New York City subway lines and bus routes by late 2020, the MTA said.
Any credit card, such as Visa, Mastercard or American Express, with a Wi-Fi logo on the front or back has the tap and pay capability.
To use an iPhone or Apple watch, update to the latest version of iOS, then go to settings and select Wallet & Apple Pay. From there, tap Express Transit Card to enable the express transit mode so your card will work automatically without requiring Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. Then, just hold your phone near the contactless reader to pay for rides. You'll see a checkmark on the display when the transaction is complete.
"Everyday users will be the big drivers in habituating contactless payments," said Dan Sanford, the global head of contactless payments at Visa. "It really will be a tipping point that drives adoption."
As an added incentive, Mastercard cardholders who tap to pay at subway terminals on Fridays during June and July will get their fares refunded.
In fact, fewer and fewer adults are using printed or minted U.S. currency any more. About 3 in 10 Americans said they make no purchases with cash in a typical week, up from a quarter in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center.
"Overall, the move to cashless is more of an evolution than a revolution," said Shelle Santana, a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. However, during "these tipping-point moments, you are able to capture a lot of people at once."
For now, paper currency still remains the most frequent method of payment in the country overall, representing roughly 31% of all consumer transactions, more than electronic, credit, debit or checks.
Contactless cards are considered much more secure than other forms of non-cash payment. They are embedded with a near-field communication antenna that can be used for proximity payments via radio waves. To make a payment, consumers just tap the card to a point-of-sale terminal.
The card creates a dynamic cryptogram, or code, which is unique for each individual transaction. Mobile payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay also use data encryption to secure your personal information.
This is similar to chip cards' smart technology, also known as EMV, which can process card transactions with embedded smart chips — except it is much faster.
Abroad, consumers are adopting contactless payments in ever-increasing numbers. In Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea, for example, contactless cards account for more than 20% of all retail transactions. In the U.S., that number is less than 1%, according to a research report by A.T. Kearney.
"The reality is, in the U.S. we're in the early stages," Sanford said. "Around the rest of the world, they've really adopted contactless payments."
Just as contactless payments in the U.K. got a boost when the London Underground transportation system began using "pay as you go," the implementation of the same technology by transit authorities in several major U.S. cities — including Boston, Chicago and San Diego, as well as New York — "should be a catalyst for broader contactless usage" nationwide, according to the authors of the A.T. Kearney report.