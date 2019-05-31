Travelers left close to $1 million at TSA airport checkpoints last year

Travelers use the automated screening lanes funded by American Airlines and installed by the Transportation Security Administration at Miami International Airport.

Air travelers aren't keeping the change.

They left nearly $1 million at security checkpoints at U.S. airports in the last fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2018, the Transportation Security Administration said this week.

As they scrambled to get their laptops back in their bags, perhaps hopping on one foot as they put their shoes back on, and dash to their gates, passengers left a record $960,105.49 in unclaimed money at these checkpoints, a more than 10% rise from the previous 12-month period.

The increase comes along with a rise in air travel in the United States. Domestic and international airlines serving the U.S. last calendar year carried a record 1 billion travelers, according to the Department of Transportation.