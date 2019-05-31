Trump's trade wars have cost the stock market $5 trillion and counting: Deutsche Bank

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...Politicsread more
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...Politicsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.Health and Scienceread more
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.Autosread more
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.Marketsread more
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...Traderead more
President Trump's trade battles are costing the U.S. stock market $5 trillion and counting, according to Deutsche Bank.
Given the bulk of equity returns come from equity price appreciation, in an escalated trade war with China and now Mexico, the U.S. is losing trillions of dollars in foregone returns as markets sink on the negative headlines, the bank said Friday.
"The costs of the trade war in our view are about its indirect impacts," said Deutsche Bank chief strategist Binky Chadha in a note to clients. "The trade war has been key in preventing a recovery in global growth and keeping US equities range bound. Foregone US equity returns from price appreciation (12.5% annual rate) for 17 months are worth $5 trillion."
That number was set to get worse on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 250 points.
Earlier this month, Trump said that China reneged on a trade deal that was on the brink of being passed. Trump then hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of imports.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted that on June 10 the United States will impose a 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports. The president said these levies will stay in place until illegal migrants stop coming into the U.S. from Mexico.
The majority of equity returns the come from price appreciation are 75% to 85% and the S&P 500 has risen in a clear trend channel with 12.5% price appreciation rate annually since economic recovery began in 2009. However, Chadha said that tracing back to the January 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs, trade war equities have been range bound.
"The trade war played a key role in exacerbating global growth in manufacturing and in preventing a recovery from" factors like Brexit, the note said.
—Source Deutsche Bank
The S&P 500 is down 5.33% in the month of May through Thursdays close and down 5.6% from its 52-week high.
Chadha said the trade war impacts are quickly becoming comparable to the implications of the European financial crisis and the dollar-and-oil shocks on U.S. equities.
—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom