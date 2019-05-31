What to watch today: Wall Street's rough patch, Trump's Mexico tariffs, and Uber's $1 billion loss

BY THE NUMBERS

Shares of Gap (GPS) were tanking about 15% in the premarket, after the apparel retailer reported worse than expected adjusted quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenue and same-store sales also missed forecasts. The same-store sales decline was most prominent at the Gap flagship brand. (CNBC) Shares of Big Lots (BIG) were soaring about 12%, after the discount retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, compared to estimates of 70 cents. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. Big Lots also raised its full-year profit forecast. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar , the government releases April personal income and consumer spending at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago purchasing managers index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's final May consumer sentiment index comes at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

With the stock market on track for its first negative May since 2012, the final day of the month looks set to begin with more losses. Futures were pointing to a sharply lower open, following President Trump's announcement that he'd impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports , beginning next month, if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

China continued to ramp up the rhetoric against the U.S. today, with a former Chinese central bank chief saying further escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing could greatly hurt the global economy. (CNBC)



* Costco is looking at alternative sourcing and price hikes as tariffs loom (Reuters)

* Dell revenue misses as China softness hits server business (Reuters)

China's threat to curb exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S. could move the needle in an trade war as the world's two largest economies continue to jockey for leverage. U.S. consumption of rare earth compounds and metals relies heavily on imports. (CNBC)



* If we can't challenge China, no one can, warns operator of only US mine for rare earth metals (CNBC)

Trump plans to tell the British government that Washington may limit intelligence sharing if the U.K. allows Huawei to build part of its 5G high-speed mobile network. The president is set to embark on a three-day state visit there next month, days before British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign. (FT)

North Korea executed its nuclear envoy to the U.S. as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for a failed summit between leader Kim Jong Un and Trump in Vietnam earlier this year, a South Korean newspaper reported today.

Missouri's only abortion clinic is set to close today. Missouri is among a handful of states that passed anti-abortion laws in the past few weeks, potentially setting up a challenge for Roe v. Wade. (USA Today)

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs is considering opening U.S. retail shops that would only admit adults. A source told CNBC that if it happens, Juul would start in Texas, but cautioned no formal decision has yet been made. (CNBC)

The FDA will hear from CBD manufacturers, researchers, farmers, retailers, and more today as the agency holds its first public hearing looking at the sale of what's being touted as a magical elixir that can ease everything from inflammation to epilepsy. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) is still running paid ads for prominent anti-vaccination groups, 10 weeks after the social media giant pledged to fight the misinformation. (WSJ)



* U.S. measles outbreaks hit highest level in more than 25 years (WSJ)

* Harvard study: People who use dating apps such as Tinder are more likely to have eating disorders (CNBC)

Uber Technologies (UBER) posted a loss of a little more than $1 billion in its first quarter as a public company, matching Wall Street forecasts. Revenue was slightly above expectations, and up 20% over a year earlier. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly interested in buying Boost Mobile from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), which are planning to sell the prepaid mobile brand in order to get their planned $26 billion merger approved by regulators.