What to watch today: Wall Street's rough patch, Trump's Mexico tariffs, and Uber's $1 billion loss

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.Politicsread more
After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...Politicsread more
Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...Politicsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.Health and Scienceread more
The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.Autosread more
President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.Marketsread more
Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...Traderead more
With the stock market on track for its first negative May since 2012, the final day of the month looks set to begin with more losses. Futures were pointing to a sharply lower open, following President Trump's announcement that he'd impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, beginning next month, if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S. (CNBC)
* US 10-year yield collapses as surprise Mexico tariffs add to growing recession woes (CNBC)
* Shares of US automakers plunge, led by GM, because they have major production in Mexico (CNBC)
* Trump may 'end up torpedoing' the new NAFTA with his Mexico tariff threat (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the government releases April personal income and consumer spending at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago purchasing managers index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's final May consumer sentiment index comes at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Shares of Gap (GPS) were tanking about 15% in the premarket, after the apparel retailer reported worse than expected adjusted quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenue and same-store sales also missed forecasts. The same-store sales decline was most prominent at the Gap flagship brand. (CNBC)
Shares of Big Lots (BIG) were soaring about 12%, after the discount retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, compared to estimates of 70 cents. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. Big Lots also raised its full-year profit forecast. (CNBC)
China continued to ramp up the rhetoric against the U.S. today, with a former Chinese central bank chief saying further escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing could greatly hurt the global economy. (CNBC)
* Costco is looking at alternative sourcing and price hikes as tariffs loom (Reuters)
* Dell revenue misses as China softness hits server business (Reuters)
China's threat to curb exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S. could move the needle in an trade war as the world's two largest economies continue to jockey for leverage. U.S. consumption of rare earth compounds and metals relies heavily on imports. (CNBC)
* If we can't challenge China, no one can, warns operator of only US mine for rare earth metals (CNBC)
Trump plans to tell the British government that Washington may limit intelligence sharing if the U.K. allows Huawei to build part of its 5G high-speed mobile network. The president is set to embark on a three-day state visit there next month, days before British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign. (FT)
North Korea executed its nuclear envoy to the U.S. as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for a failed summit between leader Kim Jong Un and Trump in Vietnam earlier this year, a South Korean newspaper reported today.
Missouri's only abortion clinic is set to close today. Missouri is among a handful of states that passed anti-abortion laws in the past few weeks, potentially setting up a challenge for Roe v. Wade. (USA Today)
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs is considering opening U.S. retail shops that would only admit adults. A source told CNBC that if it happens, Juul would start in Texas, but cautioned no formal decision has yet been made. (CNBC)
The FDA will hear from CBD manufacturers, researchers, farmers, retailers, and more today as the agency holds its first public hearing looking at the sale of what's being touted as a magical elixir that can ease everything from inflammation to epilepsy. (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) is still running paid ads for prominent anti-vaccination groups, 10 weeks after the social media giant pledged to fight the misinformation. (WSJ)
* U.S. measles outbreaks hit highest level in more than 25 years (WSJ)
* Harvard study: People who use dating apps such as Tinder are more likely to have eating disorders (CNBC)
Uber Technologies (UBER) posted a loss of a little more than $1 billion in its first quarter as a public company, matching Wall Street forecasts. Revenue was slightly above expectations, and up 20% over a year earlier. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly interested in buying Boost Mobile from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), which are planning to sell the prepaid mobile brand in order to get their planned $26 billion merger approved by regulators.
Costco (COST) beat estimates by 7 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.89 per share. The warehouse retailer's revenue was also above forecasts. Comparable store sales rose 5.5%, just under the forecast for a 5.6% increase.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported quarterly profit of $3.26 per share, compared to estimates of $3.07. The cosmetics retailer's revenue was slightly below forecasts, with comparable store sales in line with estimates. Ulta also raised its full-year guidance.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) came in 12 cents above estimates, with quarterly earnings of 81 cents per share. The housewares retailer's revenue matched. Comparable store sales were up 3.5%, more than double the 1.7% estimate. Williams-Sonoma raised its full year earnings outlook.
The Toronto Raptors cinched a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA finals. It's been a 24-year wait for Raptors fans to get a taste of the finals. (NY Times)
The Raptors weren't the only winners on the night. The National Spelling Bee crowned eight "Super-Spellers" as co-champions. Moderators were running out of words and the spellers showed no weakness, leading to the extraordinary ending. (AP)