Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Eddie Lampert: Billionaire's effort to avoid paying $43 million in worker severance is a 'betrayal'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

Marketsread more

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Autosread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more
Retail

Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Eddie Lampert: Billionaire's effort to avoid paying $43 million in worker severance is a 'betrayal'

Lauren Hirsch
Key Points
  • Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to Sears' former Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert, lambasting him for efforts to avoid paying $43 million in severance to the retailer's workers.
  • Lampert bought Sears out of bankruptcy last year through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments, and promised as part the deal the affiliate would cover severance costs.
  • Those payments are now in question as Lampert alleges Sears has fallen short in what it owes him, wiping out his obligations.
Edward Lampert speaks during a news conference to announce the merger of Kmart and Sears in New York, Nov. 17, 2004.
Gregory Bull | AP

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to Sears' former Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert lambasting him for efforts to avoid paying $43 million in severance to the department store's employees.

Lampert bought Sears out of bankruptcy last year through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments, Transform Holdco, after years of declines under his leadership as CEO and chairman. The deal, which saved the company from liquidation, also promised that Lampert would cover severance costs for workers who lost a job in bankruptcy.

Sears and Lampert have since sparred over what each party believes they are owed by the other as part of the deal. Lampert said in court filings that Sears fell short of what it owes him. To help make up the loss, he is requesting approval from the bankruptcy judge to not pay $43 million in severance.

In a letter sent Thursday, Warren, D-Mass., and Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at Lampert.

"The failure to make those payments would amount to a broken promise on your part, and a betrayal of hard-working Sears employees — some of whom have worked at the company for decades — who are relying on the severance that they have been promised to pay rent, care for children, and put food on the table," they said.

The two referred to a written exchange between Lampert and Warren earlier this year in which the senator inquired about Lampert's plan to buy Sears' out of bankruptcy and the retailers' viability under his ownership. In Lampert's response, dated Feb. 19, he defended his management of Sears and assured Warren that his deal to buy the retailer would guarantee severance payments to employees who lost their job after it filed bankruptcy on Oct. 15 and did not rejoin the company.

"But for the sale to ESL, these employees would be getting nothing," Lampert wrote.

But those payments are now under question. In court documents filed during the past two weeks, Lampert and Sears have sparred over how the two are divvying the remaining expenses and assets. To help ensure that Sears could cover its administrative expenses, Lampert as part of his deal to acquire Sears, promised Transform would pay up to $270 million to cover costs like severance and money owed to its vendors.

But Lampert, through Transform, says he can no longer promise the full $270 million because Sears has fallen short in what it owes Transform. Transform alleges Sears had not delivered the prepaid inventory it promised, inflated the amount that Transform owes Sears, did not hand over all of its Illinois headquarters, along with other complaints.

Sears contests the allegations. It accused Transform of playing hardball with Sears as a stalling negotiating tactic to gain more from a company on the brink of liquidation. Sears, in court documents, did acknowledge that it did not deliver $55 million in prepaid inventory owed to Transform.

The two parties aired their grievances this week before Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York but did not come to a resolution. The two are expected to have a follow-up hearing later this summer. Drain urged the two to resolve their differences before then, offering his assistance in arbitration.

"Mediation isn't free, though before a judge, it's almost free, so consider it," he said.

The letter from the two lawmakers follows up on a similar inquiry to Steven Mnuchin, raising questions about his time on Sears' board before he became the Trump administration's Treasury secretary. The letter came about a month after Sears filed a lawsuit against Lampert, Mnuchin and other past board members, alleging they stole billions from the former titan of the U.S. retail industry. Lampert has contested those claims.