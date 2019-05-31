Your marriage could suffer due to the strong economy

It's no surprise that your likelihood of divorce is somewhat based on your relationship with money.

Money is the leading cause of stress in a relationship, according to data from Northwestern Mutual's 2018 Planning & Progress Study. The survey of over 2,000 adults found that 41% of people said financial anxiety impacts their relationship with a spouse or partner.

And the more money you have, the more problems you face (or so said the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.).

Economic growth rose more than expected in the first quarter of the year, thanks to continuing strength in the labor market. As a result, incomes generally are higher across the board.

That, in turn, has meant more couples are experiencing trouble, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Divorces tend to pick up rather than decrease during an economic boom, the organization said.