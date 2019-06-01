Beijing to investigate FedEx for 'damaging rights of Chinese clients' amid Huawei dispute

According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...Marketsread more
Stocks pulled back sharply in May, battered by trade and economic fears. However, drops like this one are more common than people think.Marketsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
"Our government is devoting significant resources to this mission. This is a massive effort," Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said during his remarks at the...Politicsread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.Politicsread more
A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding several others...U.S. Newsread more
Evaluating the price-to-earnings ratio is a deeply ingrained practice for investors. But it isn't a metric that delivers positive results.Investingread more
It's time for Western leaders to abandon their wait-and-see attitude toward the evolution of Chinese-Russian relations and work out common strategies now to respond to this...Politicsread more
Chinese authorities have filed a case to investigate U.S. parcel delivery service FedEx for allegedly undermining the rights of Chinese clients, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and violating laws and regulations governing the express industry in China."
The Chinese government's move against FedEX comes after Chinese tech company Huawei said it was re-assessing its relationship with the U.S. parcel delivery service after several packages were diverted.
Huawei accused FedEx of diverting two packages postmarked from Japan and destined for company addresses in China to the United States without providing detailed explanation, according to Reuters news agency. FedEx also allegedly attempted to re-route two other packages sent from Vietnam to Huawei addresses elsewhere in Asia without authorization.
Huawei said all four packages contained documents and no technology.
The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei from purchasing U.S. components after declaring a national emergency over threats to U.S. technology last month. The administration has subsequently eased those restrictions, allowing Huawei to buy U.S. components for 90 days to maintain existing networks.
Washington and Beijing are locked in escalating trade war after the collapse of trade negotiations. The U.S. has more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and has threatened to tax all Chinese imports. China has increased tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.