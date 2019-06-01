Fewer Americans are drinking alcohol—so bars and brewers are adapting

This summer when it comes time to celebrate with friends, it's more likely someone in the group will be raising a glass with a beverage that doesn't have alcohol.

The trend coincides with changing consumer tastes, as more people try to eat and drink healthier and follow low-carb diets like keto. The term "sober curious" has become popular as a way to identify those who want to stop or reduce their alcohol intake for wellness reasons.

Alcohol consumption across the globe fell 1.6% in 2018 to 27.6 billion cases, according to data from IWSR, which tracks alcohol trends. Non-alcoholic beverages other than soda, which has also seen its consumption fall, offer restaurants and drink makers the opportunity to capitalize on a trend that could otherwise hurt their bottom line.

Mocktails have been around for decades, and non-alcoholic beers have been around even longer, thanks to Prohibition. But more players are entering the market as the trend gathers steam with younger generations. According to IWSR data, the most frequent consumers of low- and no-alcohol drinks are between 21 to 44 years old — an age bracket that mostly includes millennials, with some Generation X consumers — and male.

In the U.K., low- and no-alcohol brands only represent 1.3% of the country's total beverage alcohol market, according to IWSR. In the U.S., that number is even smaller: 0.5%. More popularity overseas means that most companies launching a no- or low-alcohol drink start there.

For example, Heineken launched its alcohol-free beer, Heineken 0.0, first in Barcelona. Then it rolled out elsewhere in Europe, including the U.K., before hitting the U.S. at the beginning of the year — just in time for Dry January.

"The United States was poised for a product like this, with health and well-being being a larger consumer trend. It's really taken off, and people are really excited to have something like this," Ashleigh Phelps, the Heineken brand manager who led 0.0's U.S. launch, said in an interview.

Heineken has been marketing 0.0 to beer drinkers who enjoy the taste of a Heineken but aren't always in the mood or setting to consume alcohol. Part of that strategy includes putting Heineken 0.0 right next to other Heineken products in retailers, not in the alcohol-free beer section that is usually more difficult to locate.

For now, though, the best known alcohol-free beer in the U.S. remains Anheuser-Busch InBev's O'Doul's.