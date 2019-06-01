Hollywood threatens to pull productions in Georgia over proposed anti-abortion bill

Major film and media companies from Disney to Netflix have broken their silence about Georgia's anti-abortion law.

A number of prominent Hollywood studios have said this week that they will reconsider filming their projects in the state if the "Heartbeat Law" stands up to legal challenges and goes into effect in January 2020. Many feel it violates Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case that protects a woman's right to an abortion up until when the fetus is viable.

Georgia's law seeks to ban almost all abortions as it states that no fetus can be aborted if it has a heartbeat, something that occurs as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, often before a women knows she's pregnant.

While several companies said they respect due process and would wait to make official moves until the legal disputes have ended, others have made it clear that filming in Georgia would cease entirely. That could have a big impact on the industry. Currently, the film industry adds about $9.5 billion to Georgia's economy.

Studios are unlikely to have to take action for years as the bill is held up in courts.

Here are how major Hollywood companies have responded: