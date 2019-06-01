US blacklisting Huawei could boost Samsung and Apple, top analyst says

Mexico's president on Saturday hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.Traderead more
Trump's latest threat to slap tariffs on cars from Mexico could price some Americans out of cars as auto prices near record highs.Autosread more
Samsung and Apple could benefit in the smartphone market after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with it.Technologyread more
The trade war continued to escalate this week with no clear exit for China and the U.S.Traderead more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...Marketsread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
The announcement comes days after Robert Mueller announced that the special counsel's office was closing.Politicsread more
Investor could add consumer staples and utilities as defense while staying away from companies with explicit sales exposure to China, according to Wall Street analysts.Marketsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
Stocks pulled back sharply in May, battered by trade and economic fears. However, drops like this one are more common than people think.Marketsread more
Samsung and Apple could benefit in the smartphone market after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with it, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a note distributed on Saturday.
The move from the Trump administration could restrict Huawei from sourcing components from U.S. companies for its products and services, including some key Google Android software, leading to reduced smartphone shipments and forcing Huawei to find replacements for U.S.-banned components, according to the research.
The analysis, from one of the top analysts covering the Asian and Chinese hardware supply chains, is an early look to how the export ban could impact Huawei's smartphone business, which is currently the second-largest smartphone brand in the world after Samsung, but ahead of Apple.
"We think the most important impact would be losing brand trust if Huawei couldn't offer stable shipments due to the U.S. export ban," Kuo wrote in the note.
"We think Samsung might be the primary beneficiary if Huawei loses market shares in the non-Chinese smartphone markets. Apple might be the secondary beneficiary," he continued. Huawei's smartphone shipments could decline by eight to 10 million a month if it cannot replace key Google software, Kuo estimates.
Huawei shipped over 200 million smartphones last year, the company said.
Kuo goes on to say that based on Huawei's public statements, it is developing its own smartphone operating system which might be compatible with Android apps.
Ultimately even if the export ban is reversed, Kuo sees Huawei continuing to increasingly buy more parts from Chinese companies.
The export ban might also hinder Huawei's development of 5G wireless technology because the technology requires so many components made by American suppliers, including Broadcom, Qrovo and Skyworks, Kuo added.