China releases official document that blames America for the trade war

Donald Trump during bilateral meetings in Beijing in late 2017. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

BEIJING — China took a firm official stance against the United States on trade on Sunday, issuing a white paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides. The paper argues that trade disruptions — which the document claims were launched by the United States — negatively affect the world. It claims that the United States is an untrustworthy negotiator and that the Chinese government wants talks that are equal, mutually beneficial and trustworthy. U.S. media outlets have reported that Beijing backed out from basically all negotiating points during talks with the United States several weeks ago.

Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Wang Shouwen Chinese vice commerce minister

At a press conference Sunday, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said U.S. actions in the past month are the primary reason for the lack of progress in negotiations. Early this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would go up from 10% to 25%. The U.S. has also begun investigating whether $300 billion of other Chinese goods could be subject to tariffs. Finally, the U.S. put Chinese telecom giant Huawei on an list that essentially prevents it from conducting business with U.S. companies. Wang would not confirm at a press conference Sunday whether Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet at the G20 meeting at the end of June. Wang said only that China will send representatives to those coming meetings in Japan.

On Friday, China's Commerce Ministry announced it would create a list of what it calls "unreliable entities." State news agency Xinhua subsequently reported that China is investigating Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx. CNBC confirmed that the shipping giant diverted packages destined for Huawei addresses in Asia. Wang would not elaborate on details about the unreliable entities list or its implementation, saying such details would be disclosed later. Wang said Sunday that any foreign companies that act against Chinese law will be subject to Chinese investigations, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks.