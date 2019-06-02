Europe's airline sector is prime for consolidation: Lufthansa CEO

China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
Mexico's president on Saturday hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.Traderead more
Samsung and Apple could benefit in the smartphone market after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with it.Technologyread more
IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac says trade disputes have hurt international trade, with cargo loads taking the biggest hit.Airlinesread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump's latest threat to slap tariffs on cars from Mexico could price some Americans out of cars as auto prices near record highs.Autosread more
According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...Marketsread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
The announcement comes days after Robert Mueller announced that the special counsel's office was closing.Politicsread more
Investor could add consumer staples and utilities as defense while staying away from companies with explicit sales exposure to China, according to Wall Street analysts.Marketsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
SEOUL — Europe's airline industry is ready for consolidation, and Lufthansa expects to be part of the action, the German airline's CEO told CNBC's Chery Kang on Sunday.
"There is a need and room for more consolidation in Europe. Probably looking at North America somewhat shows how the industry could develop," Carsten Spohr said during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) AGM in Seoul.
Lufthansa has been an active participant in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space, with Spohr pointing to previous activity with Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.
"We have been active on this for many years," he said. "If there are opportunities, we surely will be ready."
The carrier currently has a bid in for Thomas Cook's Condor unit, which Lufthansa previously sold its shareholding in to Thomas Cook between 2000 and 2007.
At this year's IATA AGM, industry players have been facing a slowdown in profits on the back of higher costs and global trade wars. Lufthansa is expecting single-digit earnings growth for the year, saying it is optimistic, despite posting a pre-tax loss for the first quarter of 336 million euros ($376 million).
"We had a disappointing (first) quarter in Europe, mostly dominated by overcapacity. But with strong booking outlook for the summer, we maintain optimism for the rest of the year."
Meanwhile the carrier has switched its focus to profitability from capacity growth when it comes to its low cost carrier, Eurowings, which Spohr said had been the growth driver for the group.
"We made sure we achieved the market position in important markets, and we are now going for profitability which has been somewhat neglected for the past years while we made sure we achieved market position."