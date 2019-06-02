Getting to know the 'right' people is key to getting the right salary

Caiaimage/Tom Merton | Caiaimage | Getty Images

The people you know — and what they know about you — can be the key to landing a job, advancing in the workplace, and getting paid what you are worth. Talking about your pay in the workplace is sometimes seen as taboo, but not always. There are ways to discuss who you are and what you should be earning with the "right" people. Here are three tips for approaching that "Money Talk ".

Be open and approachable with peers

Your colleagues want to know who you are and why you do what you do. Yet you don't have to overshare or gossip. This is especially important for those just starting out in their careers to remember because relationships can follow you everywhere, said career expert and CNBC contributor Caroline Ceniza-Levine, co-founder of SixFigureStart. "The thing people forget is communication is a two-way street," she said, "and what feels comfortable to you is not what everyone around you is comfortable with or prefers." Be clear, direct and honest about your strengths, as well as challenges and how you intend to overcome them. Your peers are more likely to share their own experiences — including, perhaps, what they have earned — if they trust that you will do the same with them.

Build and grow your professional network

Peers that you collaborate with at your organization as well as associates at your professional level in other companies can be great resources. Where you live and work may also factor into how robust the opportunities are for networking, according to a survey released earlier this year by tech resource site Tech.co. Using the most networking events, best average salaries, and a few others factors, tech mecca San Francisco topped that list.

Every time you don't play well with others and your boss has to apologize for you, explain your behavior, or advocate for you, you are depleting it. Suzy Welch career expert

Also, network with a purpose. You want to identify and build trust with peers and leaders who are high achievers and have a good reputation. Get together regularly, one-on-one or in small groups, to talk about negotiating pay raises and perks.

Be proactive in your relationship with your boss

