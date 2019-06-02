Iran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China releases official document that blames America for the...

China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.

China Politicsread more

Wall Street analysts are finding some buying opportunities amid...

Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.

Marketsread more

Apple is having its big annual event where it lays out plans for...

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will show how Apple is evolving the iPhone in the face of a contracting smartphone market.

Technologyread more

The yield curve is no longer a reliable recession predictor:...

Yield curve inversions have historically been good indicators of oncoming U.S. recessions, but Wells Fargo Securities' global head of rate strategy says that may no longer be...

Futures Nowread more

This doctor is recruiting an army of medical experts to drown out...

Austin Chiang's mission is to recruit doctors to social media, so they can drown out health misinformation and bad medical advice.

Technologyread more

Under pressure, Google cracks down on platform privacy and safety

The search giant announced a series of updates to its privacy policies and those of its partners.

Technologyread more

Airports are unlikely to follow Orlando's lead in banning...

Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...

Travelread more

'The algorithm is our boss': Uber drivers face long hours, no...

As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...

Personal Financeread more

This bill could extend Social Security's solvency for the rest of...

Social Security will face a funding shortfall if nothing is done to change the system by 2035. At that point, the system will only be able to pay 80% of benefits. New...

Personal Financeread more

A Hollywood boycott over anti-abortion law would hurt the film...

A contentious anti-abortion bill proposed in Georgia is throwing Hollywood into turmoil as it mulls over how to respond. A potential boycott of Gerogia wouldn't just hurt the...

Entertainmentread more

The IRS releases its new tax withholding form. Here's what you...

Unhappy with your 2018 tax results? The IRS has released a draft Form W-4 that could help taxpayers more closely pinpoint the amount of tax they need to withhold. Be ready to...

Personal Financeread more

Mexican president hints at migration concessions to avoid Trump...

Mexico's president on Saturday hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

Traderead more
Oil

Iran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100

Iranian Revolutionary Guards drive speedboats in front of an oil tanker at the port of Bandar Abbas 
Atta Kenare | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. military vessels in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles, a top military aide to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, warning any clash between the two countries would push oil prices above $100 a barrel.

Yahya Rahim Safavi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency: "The first bullet fired in the Persian Gulf will push oil prices above $100. This would be unbearable to America, Europe and the U.S. allies like Japan and South Korea."