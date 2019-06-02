London Mayor Sadiq Khan compares Trump to 20th century fascists ahead of UK visit

China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.Marketsread more
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will show how Apple is evolving the iPhone in the face of a contracting smartphone market.Technologyread more
Yield curve inversions have historically been good indicators of oncoming U.S. recessions, but Wells Fargo Securities' global head of rate strategy says that may no longer be...Futures Nowread more
Austin Chiang's mission is to recruit doctors to social media, so they can drown out health misinformation and bad medical advice.Technologyread more
The search giant announced a series of updates to its privacy policies and those of its partners.Technologyread more
Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...Travelread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
Social Security will face a funding shortfall if nothing is done to change the system by 2035. At that point, the system will only be able to pay 80% of benefits. New...Personal Financeread more
A contentious anti-abortion bill proposed in Georgia is throwing Hollywood into turmoil as it mulls over how to respond. A potential boycott of Gerogia wouldn't just hurt the...Entertainmentread more
Unhappy with your 2018 tax results? The IRS has released a draft Form W-4 that could help taxpayers more closely pinpoint the amount of tax they need to withhold. Be ready to...Personal Financeread more
London Mayor Sadiq Khan compared President Donald Trump to the fascists who roiled Europe in the 20th century in an opinion article published ahead of the U.S. president's state visit to the United Kingdom that begins Monday.
"In years to come, I suspect this state visit will be one we look back on with profound regret and acknowledge that we were on the wrong side of history," Khan wrote in the article published by The Guardian.
Khan cited Trump's remarks following the August 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Va., his administration's family separation immigration policy, as well as his recent backing of former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson for prime minister "because he believes it would enable him to gain an ally in Number 10 for his divisive agenda."
Trump and Khan have had a contentious relationship for years. After attackers killed eight people near the London Bridge in 2017, Trump criticized Khan's handling of the incident, and Khan's office called Trump "ill-informed."
"Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat," Khan wrote in the article, which was published online with the headline "It's un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump."
Khan wrote that Trump was part of the global rise of the "far right" that threatened "our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years."
"Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France and Nigel Farage here in the UK are using the same divisive tropes of the fascists of the 20th century to garner support, but are using new sinister methods to deliver their message," he wrote.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
The president's three-day visit to the United Kingdom this week marks his first official state visit to the country, though he did travel to the country last year for a working visit in which he met Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump is scheduled to meet with more members of the royal family in the upcoming visit, including Charles, Prince of Wales, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.