'Rocketman' is winning rave reviews, but don't expect Elton John to make a huge comeback

"Rocketman," the biographical movie about rock star Elton John, opened this weekend to rave reviews.

And it would seem to follow that this will translate into revived interest in Elton's vast back catalog, but that remains to be seen.

If "Bohemian Rhapsody" is anything to go by, Elton John's catalog is about to enjoy a new lease on life. The 2018 movie about the rock band Queen grossed $51 million in its opening weekend and went on to earn $687 million at the worldwide box office, sending the band's music back to the top of the charts for the first time in decade.



The two movies share other associations that make comparison unavoidable. Both share similar subject matter – classic rock and gay central characters – and Dexter Fletcher, the man who took over when "Bohemian Rhapsody" director Bryan Singer was fired from the production, is the director of "Rocketman." And if that's not enough, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, and Newsweek are among dozens of publications running articles comparing the two films.



Despite the parallels, there are differences between the two movies and these variances are significant enough to make some wonder whether Elton John's music will really experience the same renaissance that Queen's did.

For one thing, Rocketman's opening weekend take was $25 million, less than half of what "Bohemian Rhapsody" grossed in its first weekend.



A major sticking point is the release date. "Bohemian Rhapsody" opened in November,with no real competition, but "Rocketman" opened the same day as "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which is heavily favored to dominate the weekend box office. After that, it has to survive the onslaught of blockbusters scheduled throughout June, including "Dark Phoenix" and "Toy Story 4."

Jazmine Valencia, President of the JV Agency, a music digital marketing company that has worked with such artists as the Killers and Fall Out Boy, said that the release date isn't the only issue. The promotion for "Rocketman" simply hasn't been comparable to the relentless advertising campaign that preceded "Bohemian Rhapsody."