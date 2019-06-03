Here's a first look at Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro, the Mac die-hard fans have been waiting for

Apple on Monday announced the new Mac Pro, a computer that Apple's biggest fans have been waiting for. Make no mistake, this is not a regular Mac for consumers. Instead, it's for professional film makers and musicians.

And Apple made a lot of changes that those customers have been asking for.

One of the biggest changes is more ability to customize the Mac Pro for special purposes. The new Mac Pro allows owners to add more power, whether it's additional RAM or graphics or audio components that they couldn't fit inside the last Mac Pro. That computer was last updated in 2013 and had a unusual circular design that made it hard to add these components.