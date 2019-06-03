Here's a first look at Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro, the Mac die-hard fans have been waiting for

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's why bond yields are falling and why the rout won't end...

The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.

Market Insiderread more

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

Technologyread more

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Politicsread more

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Economyread more

Apple took several swipes at Google and Facebook at developers...

The launch of Apple's sign-in software underscores its multi-year effort to organize its marketing and engineering efforts around privacy.

Technologyread more

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Technologyread more

Forever 21 exploring restructuring as retail continues to take...

The talks come as the apparel industry continues to struggle amid sweeping changes. A number of retailers that cater to teens have filed for bankruptcy over the past few...

Retailread more

Cramer: Trump's going after business, and that's bad for stocks

"The president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude ... [and] investors are going to pay less" for stocks, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

House Democrats set hearing for Nixon White House counsel John...

"While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Box, Coupa and more

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, June 3.

Market Insiderread more

US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border

Mexico launched a counteroffensive Monday against the threat of U.S. tariffs, warning not only that it would hurt the economies of both countries but also could cause a...

Traderead more

Here's a first look at Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro

Apple introduced the Mac Pro on Monday, a brand new desktop computer that starts at $5,999 and is for professional filmmakers and musicians.

Technologyread more
Tech

Here's a first look at Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro, the Mac die-hard fans have been waiting for

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple's Mac Pro was announced on Monday.
  • It's for professional filmmakers and musicians who need all the power possible in a Mac.
  • It's customizable so people can add more power to it.
VIDEO2:2102:21
First impressions of Apple's new Mac Pro
Tech

Apple on Monday announced the new Mac Pro, a computer that Apple's biggest fans have been waiting for. Make no mistake, this is not a regular Mac for consumers. Instead, it's for professional film makers and musicians.

And Apple made a lot of changes that those customers have been asking for.

One of the biggest changes is more ability to customize the Mac Pro for special purposes. The new Mac Pro allows owners to add more power, whether it's additional RAM or graphics or audio components that they couldn't fit inside the last Mac Pro. That computer was last updated in 2013 and had a unusual circular design that made it hard to add these components.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

The new Mac Pro looks like a traditional desktop computer, albeit with a unique design that looks a bit like a cheese grater.

The new Mac Pro looks a little like a cheese grater
Kif Leswing | CNBC

It's this tower design that allows for the customization, though, and fans of the first Mac Pro may appreciate some throwback design cues, like the handles on the top and optional wheels.

The Mac Pro comes with handles.
Kif Leswing | CNBC

On stage, Apple showed a variety of impressive demos, such as running three 8K videos at full resolution simultaneously. That's not something most consumers would ever need to do, and indeed, the Mac Pro's price shows exactly who it's for. It starts at $5,999 with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB of hard drive space and Radeon Pro graphics. And that price will climb considerably as you add more power. Plus, it does not come with a screen.

Apple's new 6K Pro Display XDR costs $4,999. -- and that's before you add a $1,000 stand.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Again, this is a computer for audio-video professionals. Most consumers will get the power they need from an iMac, an iMac Pro or even a laptop like the MacBook Pro, all of which are more affordable. The Mac Pro begins shipping this fall.

