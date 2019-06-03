As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit from refinancing

Mortgage rates are falling unexpectedly and sharply, and that means millions more homeowners can now benefit from refinancing their loans.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed has fallen from a recent high of 4.23% on May 21st to 3.94% now, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Fear over the ongoing trade war with China, and now Mexico, has investors rushing to the relative safety of the bond market, pushing yields lower. Mortgage rates loosely follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury.

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages. That is an increase of 2 million in just the past month, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software and analytics company.