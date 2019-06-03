Boeing falls to a nearly 5-month low after disclosing potentially faulty parts on 737 jets

Skip Navigation
As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

Real Estateread more

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

Bondsread more

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade...

J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.

Market Insiderread more

Dow rises 100 points as Apple, bank shares climb

The Nasdaq Composite fell to start off June as investors worried about stricter regulations hitting the technology sector.

Marketsread more

Why China's rare earths threat is no game-changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Marketsread more

Manufacturing gauge hits lowest level since October 2016

The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.

Economyread more

Boeing falls to a nearly 5-month low after disclosing potentially...

Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA plans to order airlines whose...

Airlinesread more

US auto sales of Toyota, Fiat Chrysler rise in May

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota Motor on Monday posted a rise in U.S. sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fueled demand.

Autosread more

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.

World Politicsread more

Trump calls for a boycott of AT&T to force 'big changes' at CNN

Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...

Politicsread more

Leaked 'Jeopardy!' footage appears to show James Holzhauer's...

A video surfaced Sunday night on Twitter purporting to show "Jeopardy!" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...

Entertainmentread more

Amazon starts to roll out free one-day delivery for Prime members

Amazon announced on its last earnings call it would spend $800 million in the quarter to expand free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Technologyread more
Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Boeing shares fell to $330.67 on Monday, the lowest level since Jan. 7.
  • On Sunday, the FAA said as many as 300 Boeing 737 planes may be affected by faulty wing parts.
  • The disclosure from Boeing about the issue comes after two fatal crashes of its popular 737 Max planes.
One of two sensors that measures the angle of attack is pictured at bottom on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane outside the company's factory on March 22, 2019 in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

Boeing shares slipped to the lowest point in nearly five months Monday after the Federal Aviation Administration said the wings of more than 300 Boeing 737 planes may contain faulty parts.

The FAA said Sunday that it will to order airlines to replace the pieces in question, a process Boeing estimates would take a day or two. Boeing's currently grounded 737 Max planes and some of the older 737 NG models are affected.

Boeing shares fell more than 2% to an intraday low of $330.67 in morning trading Monday, the lowest level since Jan. 7. The stock was the biggest loser in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, shaving more than 40 points off the index.

The issue is the latest to hit Boeing's workhorse single-aisle aircraft. Aviation authorities worldwide grounded the latest model, the Boeing 737 Max, after the second of two fatal crashes of the aircraft in less than five months.

The slats are pieces on the front of the wing and move along a track to create lift. They are important during take-off and landing. These tracks may have been "improperly manufactured" by a Boeing supplier, the FAA said, adding that a total failure of this part "would not result in the loss of the aircraft" but that it could damage the aircraft.

Worldwide, 133 NG and 179 Max planes are affected and of those, 32 Boeing 737 NG and 33 Boeing Max planes are in the U.S., the FAA said.

FAA says two Boeing planes have a problem with their wings
