Boeing plans FAA re-certification flight 'very soon' for troubled 737 Max, CEO says

Nasdaq enters correction territory as regulation fears batter...

Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.

Apple drops on report that Justice Department is eyeing antitrust...

The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Apple begins its annual developers conference, laying out future...

Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.

Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles, warn about...

Apple unveiled period tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, Monday at the company's annual developers conference.

Why China's rare earths threat is no game changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade...

J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.

Airlines

Boeing plans FAA re-certification flight 'very soon' for troubled 737 Max, CEO says

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The FAA is observing simulator flights with Boeing's updated 737 Max software this week, Boeing CEO says.
  • Boeing expects to operate actual test flights with the FAA soon after that.
  • The 737 Max planes have been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a press conference after the annual shareholders meeting at the Field Museum on April 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim Young | Getty Images

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Monday said it is conducting simulated flights with air-safety regulators this week and plans to fly its 737 Max aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration "very soon" to get the grounded planes cleared to return to airline service.

Aviation officials worldwide grounded the planes in mid-March in the wake of two deadly crashes of the aircraft within five months of one another. The two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

Muilenburg said he expects that the planes will get a green light to fly again by the end of the year, but declined to provide a timeline.

The Federal Aviation Administration is participating in simulated flights with Boeing this week, Muilenburg said in an an interview with CNBC's The Exchange. After that step, Boeing plans to schedule actual test flights.

Boeing has completed a software update for an anti-stall system that has been implicated in the two crashes.

Airlines that have purchased the 737 max, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have canceled thousands of flights due to the grounding and have scrambled to meet demand during the peak summer travel season.

The manufacturer will have to repair "damaged trust" of the flying public, Muilenburg said. Some airlines have said they won't charge passengers skittish about the planes to switch to flights operated with other aircraft.