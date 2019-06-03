Boston's baseball blueprint has brought soccer silverware back to Liverpool

Liverpool has put itself back at the head of European soccer's top table after securing a sixth Champions League success and the team's American owners believe they're just getting started.

Speaking immediately before the victory in the final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Liverpool's Chairman Tom Werner said: "We have always said that our desire is to win silverware."

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, Werner went on to say, "We have no intention of selling. We have reached a position where I think the club is in the best shape it's been for a very long time."

Werner is a key figure within Liverpool's Fenway Sports Group (FSG) ownership structure and has been since its majority shareholder John W. Henry purchased Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million (379 million). FSG — which also owns Major League Baseball world champions the Boston Red Sox — has since seen its investment in the English Premier League soccer team increase to be worth an estimated $2 billion.

Through a series of shrewd acquisitions and appointments both at the board and playing level, in nine years FSG has transformed Liverpool from the brink of administration to a commercial force that is now the envy of many others.

Most notably in January 2018 when the decision was taken to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for $179 million, making the club a sizable profit as he was bought for just £8.5 million ($10.7 million) in 2013. That money was then reinvested in a $95 million world record fee for a defender on Virgil van Dijk and $84 million on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, both key players in Liverpool's European success.