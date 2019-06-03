Chipotle says Mexican tariffs could boost its costs by $15 million this year, possibly forcing it to raise prices

After warning that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican imports could boost its costs if enacted, Chipotle Mexican Grill is breaking down just what that might look like for the brand.

Chipotle told CNBC that if enacted, the tariffs could increase costs by about $15 million in 2019 and reduce margins by 20 to 30 basis points.

"If the tariffs become permanent, we would look to offset these costs through other margin improvement efforts already underway," CFO Jack Hartung said in a statement. "We could also consider passing on these costs through a modest price increase, such as about a nickel on a burrito, which would cover the increased cost without impacting our strong value proposition."

Chipotle said Friday its supply chain team has been working to diversify its produce supply consistent with "our food with integrity principles." What it is not willing to do is compromise those principles.

"We know that we could easily solve the volatility in our supply chain by purchasing premashed or processed avocados, which would be cheaper, readily available and provide stability, but we are committed to our brand purpose and upholding our food with integrity principles," Hartung said. "We believe that using whole, fresh ingredients and making guacamole by hand in our restaurants each day leads to better tasting guacamole that our customers deserve and expect from Chipotle."

In the first quarter, restaurant level operating margins accelerated to 21%, thanks to higher same-store restaurant sales increases and lower repair and maintenance expenses. This was partially offset by wage inflation as well as higher marketing and promotional costs and delivery expenses due to increased delivery sales.

On Thursday, Trump said he would put tariffs in place on Mexican goods beginning June 10 if the country doesn't help prevent the flow of illegal immigrants, mostly from Central America, over the U.S. southern border. Under Trump's plan, the tariffs would gradually increase and could rise as high as 25% this year.