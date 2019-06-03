Cramer's lightning round: 'Wendy's is one of my absolute favorites'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's why bond yields are falling and why the rout won't end...

The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.

Market Insiderread more

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

Technologyread more

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Politicsread more

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Economyread more

Apple took several swipes at Google and Facebook at developers...

The launch of Apple's sign-in software underscores its multi-year effort to organize its marketing and engineering efforts around privacy.

Technologyread more

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Technologyread more

Forever 21 exploring restructuring as retail continues to take...

The talks come as the apparel industry continues to struggle amid sweeping changes. A number of retailers that cater to teens have filed for bankruptcy over the past few...

Retailread more

Cramer: Trump's going after business, and that's bad for stocks

"The president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude ... [and] investors are going to pay less" for stocks, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

House Democrats set hearing for Nixon White House counsel John...

"While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Box, Coupa and more

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, June 3.

Market Insiderread more

US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border

Mexico launched a counteroffensive Monday against the threat of U.S. tariffs, warning not only that it would hurt the economies of both countries but also could cause a...

Traderead more

Here's a first look at Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro

Apple introduced the Mac Pro on Monday, a brand new desktop computer that starts at $5,999 and is for professional filmmakers and musicians.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: 'Wendy's is one of my absolute favorites'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wendy's: "Wendy's is one of my absolute favorites."

Zoetis: "It hit another all-time high today. The humanization of pets and the problem with swine flu, it doesn't get better for – it does get worse for the analysts – but it doesn't get better for Zoetis."

Enphase Energy: "The stock's up a lot. I think you're right to worry, I would not touch a thing. It's had a very big run."

McKesson Corp.: "I saw this stock up a couple and I thought it was a good opportunity to sell. We don't like the middlemen anymore. They tend to get cut out."

New Age Beverages Corp.: "No, we're gonna take a pass on that. We like PepsiCo. "

Exelon Corp.: "I do prefer Dominion. I do prefer ConEd. I think they do a better job. My number one favorite remains AEP. "

Exact Sciences Corp.: "I like that stock."

WATCH: Cramer's lighting round
VIDEO4:1904:19
Cramer's lightning round: 'Wendy's is one of my absolute favorites'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com