Angela Merkel's future in doubt as Germany's coalition partners hold crisis talks

A deepening leadership crisis in Germany could soon bring about the premature end of Angela Merkel's reign as chancellor, analysts told CNBC on Monday.

Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany's junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), announced her resignation on Sunday. The surprise move has sparked concerns that Merkel's government might collapse over the coming months.

Nahles has faced criticism from some lawmakers within her center-left party, after finishing third behind Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens, in European elections last month.

The coalition between the CDU and SPD is set to last until federal elections in 2021, but political analysts have warned Nahles' resignation could lead to the SPD leaving over the coming weeks, triggering a snap election.

Merkel, who plans to step down as chancellor in 2021 having already resigned as CDU leader late last year, has vowed to carry on despite the coalition setback.

"Andrea Nahles has made a far-reaching decision both for herself personally as well as for the Social Democratic Party of Germany," Merkel told reporters on Sunday.

"I would like to say on behalf of the government, we will continue the government's work with all seriousness. We will above all do it with a great sense of responsibility," Merkel said.

The SPD and CDU parties both held separate crisis talks on Monday.