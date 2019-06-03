Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in 9 billion euros deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...World Economyread more
The Trump family will begin their state visit with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.
A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...
Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.
Here are some important words and phrases from the renewable energy lexicon.
Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S.
The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2, slightly above the 50 level which analysts polled by Reuters had expected.
China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group has reportedly hit a roadblock in its quest to raise money for its latest fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday afternoon trade amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade.
Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...
Infineon has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductors in a deal valuing the U.S. chipmaker at 9 billion euros ($10.06 billion), including debt, the German company said on Monday.
The cash offer of $23.85 per share represents a 46% premium to Cypress' share price over the last month, Infineon said.
Infineon is targeting cost synergies of 180 million euros per year by 2022 and revenue synergies of more than 1.5 billion euros in the long term.
The Germany chipmaker added that it intends to finance about 30% of total transaction value with equity and remainder with debt as well as cash on hand.