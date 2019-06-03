Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in 9 billion euros deal

Skip Navigation
Is China really paying for Trump's tariffs? It isn't so...

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...

World Economy

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

The Trump family will begin their state visit with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.

World Politics

Beijing vows to defend 'islands and rocks' in the South China Sea

A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...

Politics

Morgan Stanley sees global recession 'in three quarters' if Trump...

Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.

Markets

Key terms you need to know about renewable energy

Here are some important words and phrases from the renewable energy lexicon.

Sustainable Energy

Google services restored after outage made YouTube, Gmail...

Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S.

Technology

A private survey shows China factory activity in May was higher...

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2, slightly above the 50 level which analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

China Economy

China releases official document blaming America for trade war

China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.

China Politics

Japan's SoftBank is reportedly grappling with raising money for...

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group has reportedly hit a roadblock in its quest to raise money for its latest fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Technology

Asia markets mixed as trade fears heat up

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday afternoon trade amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade.

Asia Markets

DOJ could move faster against Google than it did against...

Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...

Technology

Trump announces departure of White House economic advisor Kevin...

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post.

White House
Tech

Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in 9 billion euros deal

A close-up of a the Infineon microcontroller kit XMC 4700 is pictured at an exhibition during the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, February 21, 2019.
Andreas Gebert | Reuters

Infineon has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductors in a deal valuing the U.S. chipmaker at 9 billion euros ($10.06 billion), including debt, the German company said on Monday.

The cash offer of $23.85 per share represents a 46% premium to Cypress' share price over the last month, Infineon said.

Infineon is targeting cost synergies of 180 million euros per year by 2022 and revenue synergies of more than 1.5 billion euros in the long term.

The Germany chipmaker added that it intends to finance about 30% of total transaction value with equity and remainder with debt as well as cash on hand.