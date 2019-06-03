Italy's prime minister threatens to quit, tells warring coalition to end feud

Skip Navigation
Nasdaq enters correction territory as regulation fears batter...

Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.

Apple unveils new software features for iPhone, brand new iPad...

Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.

Apple drops on report that Justice Department is eyeing antitrust...

The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.

Here are the biggest improvements coming to your iPhone this fall

Apple talked about all of the major features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13 this fall, and it put a big focus on performance enhancements, a new Dark Mode and privacy.

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles, warn about...

Apple unveiled period tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, Monday at the company's annual developers conference.

Crypto entrepreneur to pay $4.6 million for charity lunch with...

Justin Sun, founder and CEO of two cryptocurrency companies, is paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett.

Why China's rare earths threat is no game changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Boeing plans FAA re-certification flight 'very soon' for 737 Max,...

Boeing is operating test flights with air safety regulators this week, a precursor to operating test flights so the grounded jets can be cleared to fly again.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

Europe Politics

Italy's prime minister threatens to quit, tells warring coalition to end feud

Giuseppe Conte, Italy's prime minister, arrives for the European Union (EU) summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuedsay, May 28, 2019.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has threatened to quit on Monday, saying his fractious coalition needed to swiftly decide whether they want to go to early elections or carry on governing.

Conte told a packed news conference that his government faced a complex 2020 budget process later this year and that the country needed the confidence of financial markets.

Heavily indebted Italy faces the possibility of European Union disciplinary procedures this week for a breach of EU fiscal requirements. Conte said the government should respect EU budget rules until such time as they are changed.

Key Points
  • Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany's junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), announced her resignation on Sunday.
  • The surprise move has sparked concerns that Merkel's government might collapse over the coming months.
  • "Andrea Nahles has made a far-reaching decision both for herself personally as well as for the Social Democratic Party of Germany," Merkel told reporters on Sunday.