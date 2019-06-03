Italy's prime minister threatens to quit, tells warring coalition to end feud

Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.Marketsread more
Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.Technologyread more
The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.Technologyread more
Apple talked about all of the major features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13 this fall, and it put a big focus on performance enhancements, a new Dark Mode and privacy.Technologyread more
The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.Economyread more
Apple unveiled period tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, Monday at the company's annual developers conference.Health and Scienceread more
Justin Sun, founder and CEO of two cryptocurrency companies, is paying $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett.Bitcoinread more
China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.Marketsread more
Boeing is operating test flights with air safety regulators this week, a precursor to operating test flights so the grounded jets can be cleared to fly again.Airlinesread more
About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.Health and Scienceread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has threatened to quit on Monday, saying his fractious coalition needed to swiftly decide whether they want to go to early elections or carry on governing.
Conte told a packed news conference that his government faced a complex 2020 budget process later this year and that the country needed the confidence of financial markets.
Heavily indebted Italy faces the possibility of European Union disciplinary procedures this week for a breach of EU fiscal requirements. Conte said the government should respect EU budget rules until such time as they are changed.